Board Member Of CarGurus Sold $175K In Stock

Disclosed on November 12, Greg Schwartz, Board Member at CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Schwartz's decision to sell 5,000 shares of CarGurus was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $175,300.

During Thursday's morning session, CarGurus shares up by 0.39%, currently priced at $35.79.

Delving into CarGurus's Background

CarGurus Inc is a company that acts as an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. The company provides three types of marketplace Listing products, Restricted Listings, and Enhanced or Featured Listings, through which it offers real-time and historical data analyzing the connections and pricing analysis. The listing platforms offer auto manufacturers and others to buy advertising on the company's site and target consumers based on the make, model, and zip code of the cars. The company operates through two segments, namely U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. It generates maximum revenue from the U.S. Marketplace segment. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States and the rest from international markets.

CarGurus: Financial Performance Dissected

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining CarGurus's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.17% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 89.46% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CarGurus's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.46.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, CarGurus faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 24.09 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 4.0 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): CarGurus's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 14.49, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

