President Of Vulcan Materials Sold $1.23M In Stock

Revealing a significant insider sell on November 12, THOMPSON BAKER II, President at Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday outlined that II executed a sale of 4,243 shares of Vulcan Materials with a total value of $1,229,451.

Monitoring the market, Vulcan Materials's shares up by 0.14% at $295.5 during Thursday's morning.

Get to Know Vulcan Materials Better

Vulcan Materials is the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). Its largest markets include Texas, California, Virginia, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Alabama. In 2024, Vulcan sold 219.9 million tons of aggregates, 13.6 million tons of asphalt mix, and 3.6 million cubic yards of ready-mix. As of Dec. 31, 2024, the company had 16.5 billion tons of aggregate reserves.

Financial Milestones: Vulcan Materials's Journey

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Vulcan Materials showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.35% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 30.43% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Vulcan Materials's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.84.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, Vulcan Materials faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 34.84 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 4.98 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Vulcan Materials's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Vulcan Materials's EV/EBITDA ratio at 18.46 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

While insider transactions provide valuable information, they should be part of a broader analysis in making investment decisions.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Vulcan Materials's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.