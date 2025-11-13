Insider Decision: Emmanuelle Lee Offloads $342K Worth Of Mirion Technologies Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on November 12, Emmanuelle Lee, Chief Legal Officer at Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: After conducting a thorough analysis, Lee sold 12,500 shares of Mirion Technologies. This information was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total transaction value is $342,642.

Mirion Technologies's shares are actively trading at $26.75, experiencing a down of 2.19% during Thursday's morning session.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc provides products, services, and software that allow customers to safely leverage the power of ionizing radiation for applications that benefit the health, safety, vitality, and technological progress of the human experience. The Company manages its operations through two segments: Nuclear & Safety and Medical. The Medical segment improves the quality and safety of cancer care delivery and supports applications across medical diagnostics and practitioner safety. The Nuclear & Safety segment powers advancements in nuclear energy and critical radiation safety, measurement and analysis applications across laboratories, research and other industrial markets such as defense.

Breaking Down Mirion Technologies's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Mirion Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.88% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 46.84% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Mirion Technologies exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.01.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 248.64 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 7.43 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 34.23, Mirion Technologies demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.