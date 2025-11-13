Kenneth Watkinson Executes Sell Order: Offloads $331K In Coeur Mining Stock

Kenneth Watkinson, VP at Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), disclosed an insider sell on November 12, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Watkinson sold 22,001 shares of Coeur Mining. The total transaction value is $331,115.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals Coeur Mining shares up by 1.15%, trading at $15.81.

All You Need to Know About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Coeur Mining's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Coeur Mining's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 76.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company faces challenges with a low gross margin of 42.0% , suggesting potential difficulties in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Coeur Mining's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.42.

Debt Management: Coeur Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 22.01 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 5.08 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.38, Coeur Mining demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

The Importance of Insider Transactions

Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive approach, considering insider transactions is valuable, but it's crucial to evaluate them in conjunction with other investment factors.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

