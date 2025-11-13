Insider Selling: Abdellah Merad Unloads $2.26M Of SLB Stock

Abdellah Merad, EVP at SLB (NYSE:SLB), reported an insider sell on November 12, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Merad sold 60,000 shares of SLB. The total transaction amounted to $2,261,400.

In the Thursday's morning session, SLB's shares are currently trading at $36.37, experiencing a up of 0.83%.

Discovering SLB: A Closer Look

SLB is the world's premier oilfield-services company as measured by market share. While the industry is largely fragmented, SLB holds the first or second competitive position in many of the differentiated oligopolies in which it operates. Also known as Schlumberger, the company was founded in 1926 by two brothers bearing the same last name. Today, it's most known as a global industry leader in innovation, while it focuses its strategy on its three growth engines: core, digital, and new energy businesses. Over three-fourths of its revenue base is tied to international markets, while the company boasts roughly $3 billion in digital-related revenue.

SLB's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Challenges: SLB's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -2.52%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 17.45% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): SLB's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 0.5.

Debt Management: SLB's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.5, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 14.04 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 1.45 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 8.73 is above the industry average, suggesting that the market values the company more highly for each unit of EBITDA. This could be attributed to factors such as strong growth prospects or superior operational efficiency.

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of SLB's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.