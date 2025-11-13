Insider Transaction: Robert Manzo Sells $232K Worth Of Bristow Group Shares

Disclosed on November 12, Robert Manzo, Director at Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL), executed a substantial insider sell as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday, Manzo sold 6,000 shares of Bristow Group. The total transaction value is $232,504.

Monitoring the market, Bristow Group's shares down by 0.0% at $37.78 during Thursday's morning.

Discovering Bristow Group: A Closer Look

Bristow Group Inc is the provider of vertical flight solutions. The group provides aviation services to a broad base of offshore energy companies and government entities. Its business comprises three reportable segments: Offshore Energy Services, Government Services, and Other Services. Its customers in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, the Dutch Caribbean, the Falkland Islands, India, Ireland, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Spain, Suriname, Trinidad, the UK, and the U.S. offshore energy customers use services to transport personnel to, from and between offshore energy installations.

Bristow Group: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Bristow Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.8%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 68.58% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Bristow Group's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.79.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.89, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 7.9 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Bristow Group's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.77 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Bristow Group's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 6.6 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

The Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In legal terms, an "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner of more than ten percent of a company's equity securities registered under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This can include executives in the c-suite and large hedge funds. These insiders are required to let the public know of their transactions via a Form 4 filing, which must be filed within two business days of the transaction.

When a company insider makes a new purchase, that is an indication that they expect the stock to rise.

Insider sells, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean that the seller thinks the stock will go down.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Bristow Group's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.