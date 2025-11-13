Jacob Nechemia Peres Executes Sell Order: Offloads $23.44M In Taboola.com Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on November 12, Jacob Nechemia Peres, Director at Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Peres's decision to sell 6,387,648 shares of Taboola.com was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $23,442,668.

Taboola.com's shares are actively trading at $4.17, experiencing a down of 0.0% during Thursday's morning session.

All You Need to Know About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd is a technology company that powers recommendations across the Open Web with an artificial intelligence-based, algorithmic engine. It partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps, collectively referred to as digital properties, to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the Open Web. Geographically it serves Israel, the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Rest of the world. It generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Taboola.com: Financial Performance Dissected

Revenue Growth: Taboola.com displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.72%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 27.98% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Taboola.com exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.02.

Debt Management: Taboola.com's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.19, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Taboola.com's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 52.12 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.72 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Boasting an EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.14, Taboola.com demonstrates a robust market valuation, outperforming industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

