Richard William Wilcox Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $2.23M In Costco Wholesale Stock

Richard William Wilcox, Executive Vice President at Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), disclosed an insider sell on November 12, according to a recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Wilcox's recent move involves selling 2,400 shares of Costco Wholesale. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value is $2,232,312.

At Thursday morning, Costco Wholesale shares are up by 0.01%, trading at $914.08.

Get to Know Costco Wholesale Better

Founded in 1983, Costco Wholesale now operates a global chain of membership-based warehouse clubs, delivering high-quality goods and services at consistently low prices. As of its most recent fiscal year, Costco operated approximately 910 warehouses, serving more than 80 million members across its three geographic segments: Costco US (approximately 73% of total revenue), Costco Canada (13%), and Costco International (14%).Costco's core value proposition—quality products at unbeatable prices—has yielded consistently strong member renewal rates (93% in the US and Canada and nearly 90% internationally). About 55% of Costco's fiscal 2025 revenue came from its grocery offerings, and another 25% from general merchandise.

Breaking Down Costco Wholesale's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Costco Wholesale's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.1%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 12.91% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Costco Wholesale's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 5.88.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.28.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 50.19 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.48 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for Costco Wholesale's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 29.7, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.