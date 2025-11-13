Board Member Of National Healthcare Makes $731K Sale

Emil E Hassan, Board Member at National Healthcare (AMEX:NHC), executed a substantial insider sell on November 12, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: Hassan's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 5,500 shares of National Healthcare. The total transaction value is $731,500.

The latest market snapshot at Thursday morning reveals National Healthcare shares down by 1.24%, trading at $127.69.

About National Healthcare

National Healthcare Corp Provides long-term care facilities. Its principal business includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home care programs. The company's activities include providing sub-acute and post-acute skilled nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, memory and Alzheimer's care, senior living services, and home health care services. In addition, the company also provides management services, accounting, and financial services, as well as insurance services to third-party operators of healthcare facilities. Its reportable segments include Inpatient services, and Home care hospice services. Generating, a majority of its revenue from Inpatient services.

Key Indicators: National Healthcare's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, National Healthcare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.48% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 39.06% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): National Healthcare's EPS is a standout, portraying a positive bottom-line trend that exceeds the industry average with a current EPS of 2.53.

Debt Management: National Healthcare's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: National Healthcare's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 19.95 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 1.35 is above industry norms, reflecting an elevated valuation for National Healthcare's stock and potential overvaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.73, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Unlocking the Meaning of Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

