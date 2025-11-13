Insider Decision: Ryan S Keeton Offloads $3.25M Worth Of Carvana Stock

Making a noteworthy insider sell on November 12, Ryan S Keeton, Chief Brand Officer at Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), is reported in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Keeton's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 10,000 shares of Carvana. The total transaction value is $3,250,299.

As of Thursday morning, Carvana shares are down by 0.67%, currently priced at $326.0.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Breaking Down Carvana's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Carvana displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 54.5%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 20.33% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Carvana's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.08.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, Carvana adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Carvana's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 74.59 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 2.58 , Carvana's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 25.55, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

Taking a closer look at transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, meticulously cataloged in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A signifies a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

