Grant Levy Executes Sell Order: Offloads $198K In Air Lease Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on November 13, by Grant Levy, EVP at Air Lease (NYSE:AL), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday, Levy sold 3,110 shares of Air Lease. The total transaction value is $198,418.

Air Lease's shares are actively trading at $63.91, experiencing a up of 0.06% during Thursday's morning session.

Discovering Air Lease: A Closer Look

Air Lease Corp is an aircraft leasing company based in the United States. It is engaged in purchasing commercial jet aircrafts directly from aircraft manufacturers and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world to generate attractive returns on equity. The company also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors, and offers fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios for a management fee. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the Asia-Pacific region and the rest from Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central America, South America, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

Financial Insights: Air Lease

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Air Lease's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.1% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 27.4% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Air Lease exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 1.21.

Debt Management: Air Lease's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.42. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 7.41 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Air Lease's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 2.46 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 10.56, Air Lease presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

