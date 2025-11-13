Board Member Of RBC Bearings Sold $310K In Stock

A substantial insider sell was reported on November 13, by Steven Kaplan, Board Member at RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday outlined that Kaplan executed a sale of 700 shares of RBC Bearings with a total value of $310,100.

RBC Bearings shares are trading down 0.19% at $444.49 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning.

Get to Know RBC Bearings Better

RBC Bearings Inc is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings, components, and essential systems for the industrial, defense, and aerospace industries. The offering includes plain bearings, roller bearings, ball bearings, and engineered products. The company has two reportable segments: Industrial, which derives maximum revenue, and Aerospace/Defense. The Aerospace/Defense segment represents the end markets for the company's engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications; and the Industrial segment represents the end markets for its products used in various industrial applications. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into RBC Bearings's Financials

Revenue Growth: RBC Bearings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 44.06% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): RBC Bearings's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 1.9.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.36.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 54.18 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 8.14 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): RBC Bearings's EV/EBITDA ratio stands at 29.73, surpassing industry benchmarks. This places the company in a position with a higher-than-average market valuation.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

