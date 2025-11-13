Director At AAON Exercises Options Worth $1.78M

A significant insider transaction involving the exercise of company stock options was reported on November 12, by Gary D Fields, Director at AAON (NASDAQ:AAON), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Fields, Director at AAON, made a strategic move by exercising stock options for 26,746 shares of AAON as detailed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction value amounted to $1,775,074.

AAON shares are trading down 0.49% at $101.54 at the time of this writing on Thursday morning. Since the current price is $101.54, this makes Fields's 26,746 shares worth $1,775,074.

Discovering AAON: A Closer Look

AAON Inc is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment. The products include rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air-handling units, makeup air units, energy-recovery units, condensing units, geothermal heat pumps, and self-contained units and coils. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It generates the majority of its revenue from the AAON Oklahoma segment which engineers, manufactures, and sells, semi-custom, and custom HVAC systems, designs and manufactures control solutions, and sells retail parts to customers through retail part stores and online.

Unraveling the Financial Story of AAON

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AAON showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 17.41% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a low gross margin of 27.81% , the company exhibits below-average profitability, signaling potential struggles in cost efficiency compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): AAON's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.38.

Debt Management: AAON's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: AAON's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 84.4 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 6.46 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): AAON's EV/EBITDA ratio, surpassing industry averages at 41.81, positions it with an above-average valuation in the market.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Navigating the Impact of Insider Transactions on Investments

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

A Closer Look at Important Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

