Insider Activity Update: Matthew Mazdyasni Executes Options Exercise, Resulting In $107K At Astrana Health

In a new SEC filing on November 12, it was revealed that Mazdyasni, Director at Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH), executed a significant exercise of company stock options.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Mazdyasni, Director at Astrana Health, exercising stock options for 20,000 shares of ASTH. The total transaction was valued at $107,199.

Astrana Health shares are currently trading down by 0.0%, with a current price of $23.56 as of Thursday morning. This brings the total value of Mazdyasni's 20,000 shares to $107,199.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company. The company is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care cost-effectively. It is focused on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management, and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. The company's three reportable segments are Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Care Partners segment.

Understanding the Numbers: Astrana Health's Finances

Revenue Growth: Astrana Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 99.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 10.17% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Astrana Health's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.01.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.4, Astrana Health adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 124.0 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Astrana Health's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.4 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.69, Astrana Health presents a potential value opportunity, as investors are paying less for each unit of EBITDA.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

