Insider Activity Update: Mitchell Kitayama Executes Options Exercise, Resulting In $64K At Astrana Health

Mitchell Kitayama, Director at Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH), reported a large exercise of company stock options on November 12, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: The latest Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission uncovered Kitayama, Director at Astrana Health, exercising stock options for 12,000 shares of ASTH. The total transaction was valued at $64,319.

Currently, Astrana Health shares are trading down 0.0%, priced at $23.56 during Thursday's morning. This values Kitayama's 12,000 shares at $64,319.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company. The company is working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care cost-effectively. It is focused on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management, and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. The company's three reportable segments are Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Care Partners segment.

Financial Milestones: Astrana Health's Journey

Revenue Growth: Astrana Health displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 99.71%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 10.17% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Astrana Health exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.01.

Debt Management: Astrana Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.4, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 124.0 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 0.4 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 16.69, Astrana Health could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

When dissecting transactions, the focal point for investors is often those occurring in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

