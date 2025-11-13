Industry Comparison: Evaluating Microsoft Against Competitors In Software Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 36.35 10.46 12.98 7.85% $48.06 $53.63 18.43% Oracle Corp 52.54 26.79 11.08 13.12% $6.12 $10.04 12.17% ServiceNow Inc 104.48 15.91 14.29 4.52% $0.89 $2.63 21.81% Palo Alto Networks Inc 131.28 18.36 16.16 3.37% $0.68 $1.86 15.84% Fortinet Inc 33.80 83.10 9.67 33.9% $0.64 $1.39 14.38% Nebius Group NV 122.55 6.28 85.81 16.85% $0.61 $0.08 594.48% Gen Digital Inc 29.68 6.78 3.77 5.56% $0.5 $0.95 25.26% Monday.Com Ltd 129.18 6.46 7.24 1.06% $0.0 $0.28 26.24% UiPath Inc 475 4.54 5.20 0.09% $-0.02 $0.3 14.38% Dolby Laboratories Inc 24.67 2.46 4.84 1.78% $0.07 $0.27 9.25% CommVault Systems Inc 72.54 26.75 5.27 5.12% $0.02 $0.22 18.39% Qualys Inc 29.09 10.17 8.43 9.7% $0.06 $0.14 10.41% Teradata Corp 22.94 11.81 1.63 20.25% $0.09 $0.25 -5.45% Average 102.31 18.28 14.45 9.61% $0.81 $1.53 63.1%

By carefully studying Microsoft, we can deduce the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 36.35 is 0.36x lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

With a Price to Book ratio of 10.46 , significantly falling below the industry average by 0.57x , it suggests undervaluation and the possibility of untapped growth prospects.

The Price to Sales ratio is 12.98 , which is 0.9x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 7.85% that is 1.76% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

The company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $48.06 Billion , which is 59.33x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $53.63 Billion , which indicates 35.05x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 18.43% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 63.1%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio gauges the extent to which a company has financed its operations through debt relative to equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When assessing Microsoft against its top 4 peers using the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following comparisons can be made:

When considering the debt-to-equity ratio, Microsoft exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

This indicates that the company has a favorable balance between debt and equity, with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, which can be perceived as a positive aspect by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE suggests lower profitability relative to industry peers. On the other hand, Microsoft's high EBITDA and gross profit signify strong operational performance. The low revenue growth may pose a challenge for future expansion compared to industry counterparts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.