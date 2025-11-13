November 13, 2025 9:15 AM 1 min read

$1000 Invested In Entegris 20 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.12% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.93%. Currently, Entegris has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion.

Buying $1000 In ENTG: If an investor had bought $1000 of ENTG stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,042.11 today based on a price of $84.04 for ENTG at the time of writing.

Entegris's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

