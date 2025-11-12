If You Invested $1000 In Gold Fields Stock 10 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 22.56% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 35.33%. Currently, Gold Fields has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion.

Buying $1000 In GFI: If an investor had bought $1000 of GFI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $19,048.89 today based on a price of $43.20 for GFI at the time of writing.

Gold Fields's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.