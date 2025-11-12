November 12, 2025 5:00 PM 1 min read

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Primerica 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 5.11% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.88%. Currently, Primerica has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion.

Buying $100 In PRI: If an investor had bought $100 of PRI stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $518.91 today based on a price of $258.99 for PRI at the time of writing.

Primerica's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

