November 12, 2025

Here's How Much $100 Invested In Equinix 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 4.25% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.54%. Currently, Equinix has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion.

Buying $100 In EQIX: If an investor had bought $100 of EQIX stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $999.31 today based on a price of $813.24 for EQIX at the time of writing.

Equinix's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

