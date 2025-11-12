Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning American Express Stock In The Last 15 Years

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 3.38% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.67%. Currently, American Express has a market capitalization of $255.41 billion.

Buying $1000 In AXP: If an investor had bought $1000 of AXP stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $9,054.09 today based on a price of $370.78 for AXP at the time of writing.

American Express's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

