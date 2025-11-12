If You Invested $1000 In Martin Marietta Materials Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 2.28% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 11.11%. Currently, Martin Marietta Materials has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion.

Buying $1000 In MLM: If an investor had bought $1000 of MLM stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $8,248.11 today based on a price of $620.40 for MLM at the time of writing.

Martin Marietta Materials's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.