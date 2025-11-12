If You Invested $1000 In Orla Mining Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Orla Mining (AMEX:ORLA) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.29% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 18.92%. Currently, Orla Mining has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion.

Buying $1000 In ORLA: If an investor had bought $1000 of ORLA stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,312.75 today based on a price of $11.20 for ORLA at the time of writing.

Orla Mining's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

