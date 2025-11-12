Insider Selling: KEITH BARNES Unloads $2.21M Of Viavi Solutions Stock

On November 12, a recent SEC filing unveiled that KEITH BARNES, Director at Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) made an insider sell.

What Happened: BARNES's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday unveiled the sale of 121,467 shares of Viavi Solutions. The total transaction value is $2,208,231.

At Wednesday morning, Viavi Solutions shares are up by 0.67%, trading at $18.03.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc. is an international provider of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers. The company also offers high-performance thin-film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense, and instrumentation markets. Its operating segments include Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States. Additionally, it manufactures and sells optical filters for 3D sensing products that allow facial recognition security authentication for mobile devices.

Viavi Solutions's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Viavi Solutions's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 25.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 56.5% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Viavi Solutions exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.1.

Debt Management: Viavi Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.17. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Valuation Analysis:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 298.53 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 3.53 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 34.87, the company's EV/EBITDA ratio outperforms industry norms, reflecting positive market perception. This positioning indicates optimistic expectations for the company's future performance.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Exploring the legal landscape, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Highlighted by a company insider's new purchase, there's a positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

But, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

