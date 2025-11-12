Director Of Universal Health Services Makes $852K Sale

On November 12, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Warren J Nimetz, Director at Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Nimetz's decision to sell 3,817 shares of Universal Health Services was revealed in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. The total value of the sale is $852,343.

As of Wednesday morning, Universal Health Services shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $224.41.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Acute Care Hospital Services segment. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

A Deep Dive into Universal Health Services's Financials

Revenue Growth: Universal Health Services's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 13.43%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 90.78% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Universal Health Services's EPS outshines the industry average, indicating a strong bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 5.92.

Debt Management: Universal Health Services's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.71, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 10.68 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.86 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 7.37 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Transaction Codes Worth Your Attention

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

