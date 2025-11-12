Insider Unloading: Jeffrey Pribor Sells Options, Realizes $535K

A large exercise of company stock options by Jeffrey Pribor, SVP & CFO at International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was disclosed in a new SEC filing on November 12, as part of an insider exercise.

What Happened: Disclosed in a Form 4 filing on Wednesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Pribor, SVP & CFO at International Seaways, executed a strategic derivative sale. This involved exercising stock options for 15,000 shares of INSW, resulting in a transaction value of $535,499.

During Wednesday's morning session, International Seaways shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $53.16. Considering the current price, Pribor's 15,000 shares have a total value of $535,499.

Delving into International Seaways's Background

International Seaways Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The company's vessel operations are organized into two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The fleet consists of ULCC, VLCC, Suezmax, Aframax, and Panamax crude tankers, as well as LR1, LR2, and MR product carriers.

International Seaways: A Financial Overview

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, International Seaways faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.79% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 39.9% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): International Seaways's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 1.43.

Debt Management: International Seaways's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 12.11 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.42 , International Seaways's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): International Seaways's EV/EBITDA ratio at 7.24 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Breaking Down the Significance of Transaction Codes

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of International Seaways's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.