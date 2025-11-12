In-Depth Analysis: Amazon.com Versus Competitors In Broadline Retail Industry

Amidst today's fast-paced and highly competitive business environment, it is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in comparison to its major competitors within the Broadline Retail industry. By analyzing critical financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

Amazon.com Background

Amazon is the leading online retailer and marketplace for third party sellers. Retail related revenue represents approximately 74% of total, followed by Amazon Web Services (17%), and advertising services (9%). International segments constitute 22% of Amazon's total revenue, led by Germany, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Amazon.com Inc 35.18 7.20 3.89 6.02% $45.5 $91.5 13.4% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 18.56 2.69 2.75 4.26% $53.52 $111.22 1.82% PDD Holdings Inc 14.76 3.83 3.53 8.89% $25.79 $58.13 7.14% MercadoLibre Inc 51.25 17.12 4.06 7.06% $0.88 $3.21 39.48% Sea Ltd 73.36 8.71 4.57 4.36% $0.58 $2.41 38.16% Coupang Inc 136.43 11.04 1.59 2.02% $0.32 $2.72 17.81% JD.com Inc 8.81 1.40 0.27 2.68% $7.34 $56.64 22.4% eBay Inc 19.35 8.36 3.86 13.35% $0.74 $2.0 9.47% Vipshop Holdings Ltd 10.61 1.76 0.69 3.74% $1.91 $6.05 -3.98% Dillard's Inc 16.82 4.96 1.47 3.86% $0.14 $0.58 1.41% Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc 36.81 4.36 3.22 3.49% $0.09 $0.27 17.49% MINISO Group Holding Ltd 20.47 4.34 2.58 4.56% $0.73 $2.2 23.07% Macy's Inc 11.62 1.23 0.25 1.95% $0.36 $2.1 -1.9% Kohl's Corp 9.67 0.51 0.13 3.97% $0.45 $1.53 -4.98% Hour Loop Inc 65.17 9.60 0.50 18.14% $0.0 $0.02 -3.45% Average 35.26 5.71 2.1 5.88% $6.63 $17.79 11.71%

By closely studying Amazon.com, we can observe the following trends:

At 35.18 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 1.0x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 7.2 which exceeds the industry average by 1.26x .

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 3.89 , surpassing the industry average by 1.85x , may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.02% is 0.14% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $45.5 Billion is 6.86x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

The gross profit of $91.5 Billion is 5.14x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 13.4% exceeds the industry average of 11.71%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Amazon.com stands in comparison with its top 4 peers, leading to the following comparisons:

Amazon.com has a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37 .

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be perceived as a positive indicator by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Amazon.com, the PE ratio is low compared to its peers in the Broadline Retail industry, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest that the market values Amazon.com's assets and sales highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Amazon.com outperforms its industry peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.