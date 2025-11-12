$100 Invested In TopBuild 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 5.36% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 19.04%. Currently, TopBuild has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion.

Buying $100 In BLD: If an investor had bought $100 of BLD stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $248.52 today based on a price of $433.53 for BLD at the time of writing.

TopBuild's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.