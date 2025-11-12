$100 Invested In Eli Lilly 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 15.62% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.38%. Currently, Eli Lilly has a market capitalization of $890.10 billion.

Buying $100 In LLY: If an investor had bought $100 of LLY stock 10 years ago, it would be worth $1,217.06 today based on a price of $994.50 for LLY at the time of writing.

Eli Lilly's Performance Over Last 10 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

