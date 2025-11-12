$100 Invested In Acuity 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Acuity (NYSE:AYI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 13.54% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 27.17%. Currently, Acuity has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion.

Buying $100 In AYI: If an investor had bought $100 of AYI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $332.47 today based on a price of $359.03 for AYI at the time of writing.

Acuity's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.