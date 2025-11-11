$1000 Invested In Constellation Brands 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much Today

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 1.04% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 13.44%. Currently, Constellation Brands has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion.

Buying $1000 In STZ: If an investor had bought $1000 of STZ stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $6,707.89 today based on a price of $132.10 for STZ at the time of writing.

Constellation Brands's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

