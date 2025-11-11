Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Element Solutions Stock In The Last 5 Years

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 2.79% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 16.29%. Currently, Element Solutions has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion.

Buying $1000 In ESI: If an investor had bought $1000 of ESI stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,151.37 today based on a price of $27.74 for ESI at the time of writing.

Element Solutions's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

