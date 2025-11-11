If You Invested $100 In Atmos Energy Stock 20 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) has outperformed the market over the past 20 years by 1.18% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 10.0%. Currently, Atmos Energy has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion.

Buying $100 In ATO: If an investor had bought $100 of ATO stock 20 years ago, it would be worth $679.34 today based on a price of $177.76 for ATO at the time of writing.

Atmos Energy's Performance Over Last 20 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.