November 11, 2025 10:15 AM 1 min read

If You Invested $100 In Hancock Whitney Stock 5 Years Ago, You Would Have This Much Today

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 1.71% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.13%. Currently, Hancock Whitney has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion.

Buying $100 In HWC: If an investor had bought $100 of HWC stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $211.82 today based on a price of $58.74 for HWC at the time of writing.

Hancock Whitney's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

HWC Logo
HWCHancock Whitney Corp
$58.74-0.07%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved