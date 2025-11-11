President & CEO Of Lattice Semiconductor Purchased $1.89M In Stock

A notable insider purchase on November 10, was reported by Ford Tamer, President & CEO at Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Tamer purchased 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor. The total transaction amounted to $1,892,114.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Lattice Semiconductor's shares are currently trading at $65.39, experiencing a down of 2.49%.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp is a developer of semiconductor technology that it distributes through products, solutions, and licenses. The company reaches its customers through consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company has one operating segment namely the core Lattice business that includes silicon-based and silicon-enabling products, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. The products of the company are offered globally; and, the majority of sales are derived from customers in Asia. It also has its presence in Americas and Europe.

Lattice Semiconductor: Delving into Financials

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lattice Semiconductor's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.92% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 67.89% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Lattice Semiconductor's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.02.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.03.

Valuation Metrics: A Closer Look

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Lattice Semiconductor's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 335.4 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/S ratio of 18.73 suggests overvaluation in the eyes of investors, considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Lattice Semiconductor's EV/EBITDA ratio of 151.57 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Investors prefer focusing on transactions that take place in the open market, indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A indicates grant, award or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Lattice Semiconductor's Insider Trades.

