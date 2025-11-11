Smart Money Move: Marie Lalleman Grabs $53K Worth Of Criteo Stock

On November 10, Marie Lalleman, Board Member at Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) executed a significant insider buy, as disclosed in the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Lalleman purchased 2,437 shares of Criteo. The total transaction amounted to $53,077.

The latest update on Tuesday morning shows Criteo shares up by 0.09%, trading at $22.22.

Delving into Criteo's Background

Criteo SA is an ad-tech company in the digital advertising market. Its technology, allows retailer advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm's clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically. It has two reportable segments: Retail Media and Performance Media. The firm also provides technology allowing retailers to effectively manage their ad inventories and improve yield optimization.

Key Indicators: Criteo's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Criteo displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 54.61% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Criteo's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 0.72.

Debt Management: Criteo's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

Evaluating Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Criteo's P/E ratio of 7.5 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The current P/S ratio of 0.63 is below industry norms, suggesting potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity for those considering sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 2.87 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

While insider transactions should not be the sole basis for making investment decisions, they can play a significant role in an investor's decision-making process.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.