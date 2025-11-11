Insider Move: Goran Skoko Invests $126K In FactSet Research Systems Stock

A notable insider purchase on November 10, was reported by Goran Skoko, EVP at FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Skoko purchased 500 shares of FactSet Research Systems. The total transaction amounted to $126,465.

At Tuesday morning, FactSet Research Systems shares are up by 0.7%, trading at $266.95.

Discovering FactSet Research Systems: A Closer Look

FactSet provides financial data and portfolio analytics to the global investment community. The company aggregates data from third-party data suppliers, news sources, exchanges, brokerages, and contributors into its workstations. In addition, it provides essential portfolio analytics that companies use to monitor portfolios and address reporting requirements. Buy-side clients (including wealth and corporate clients) account for over 80% of FactSet's annual subscription value. In 2015, the company acquired Portware, a provider of trade execution software. In 2017, it acquired BISAM, a risk management and performance measurement provider. In 2022, it completed its purchase of CUSIP Global Services.

Financial Insights: FactSet Research Systems

Revenue Growth: FactSet Research Systems's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.17%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 51.64% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): FactSet Research Systems's EPS is notably higher than the industry average. The company achieved a positive bottom-line trend with a current EPS of 4.07.

Debt Management: FactSet Research Systems's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.71. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 17.05 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 4.38 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.52, FactSet Research Systems presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Key in Investment Decisions

Insider transactions, although significant, should be considered within the larger context of market analysis and trends.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

