Director Of Utz Brands Makes $78K Buy

A significant insider buy by Dylan Lissette, Director at Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ), was executed on November 10, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Lissette purchased 7,901 shares of Utz Brands, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $78,908.

Utz Brands shares are trading up 1.1% at $10.1 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning.

Get to Know Utz Brands Better

Utz Brands Inc is a manufacturer of branded salty snacks. It produces a broad offering of salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks. Its iconic portfolio of authentic, craft, and better-for-you (BFY) brands, which includes Utz, Zapp's, On The Border, Golden Flake, and Boulder Canyon, among others, enjoys household penetration in the United States, where its products can be found in approximately half of U.S. household. The company operates in eight manufacturing facilities with a broad range of capabilities, and its products are distributed nationally to grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, e-commerce and other retailers through direct shipments, distributors, and approximately 2,500 DSD routes.

A Deep Dive into Utz Brands's Financials

Revenue Growth: Utz Brands's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Key Profitability Indicators:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 33.59% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Utz Brands exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of -0.17.

Debt Management: Utz Brands's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.43. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Utz Brands's stock is currently priced at a premium level, as reflected in the higher-than-average P/E ratio of 166.5 .

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.61 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Utz Brands's EV/EBITDA ratio of 13.31 exceeds industry averages, indicating a premium valuation in the market

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

Examining transactions, investors often concentrate on those unfolding in the open market, meticulously detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

