Wolverine World Wide Board Member Trades $394K In Company Stock

It was revealed in a recent SEC filing that DeMonty Price, Board Member at Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) made a noteworthy insider purchase on November 10,.

What Happened: In a significant move reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Price purchased 25,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide, demonstrating confidence in the company's growth potential. The total value of the transaction stands at $394,250.

During Tuesday's morning session, Wolverine World Wide shares up by 2.88%, currently priced at $16.81.

Unveiling the Story Behind Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing, sourcing, marketing, licensing, and distributing branded footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company's segment includes Active Group; Work Group; Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Active Group segment. Active Group segment consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, Sweaty Betty activewear, and Chaco footwear.

Wolverine World Wide: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Wolverine World Wide's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.84%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company issues a cost efficiency warning with a low gross margin of 47.46% , indicating potential difficulties in maintaining profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Wolverine World Wide's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.3.

Debt Management: Wolverine World Wide's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.18. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Exploring Valuation Metrics Landscape:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 15.27 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Wolverine World Wide's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The Price to Sales ratio is 0.71 , which is lower than the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With a below-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 11.78, Wolverine World Wide presents an opportunity for value investors. This lower valuation may attract investors seeking undervalued opportunities.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insightful as they may be, insider transactions should be considered alongside a thorough examination of other investment criteria.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Understanding Crucial Transaction Codes

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

