Badri Kothandaraman Boosts Confidence With $153K Purchase Of Enphase Energy Stock

A notable insider purchase on November 10, was reported by Badri Kothandaraman, President & CEO at Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), based on the most recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled that Kothandaraman made a notable purchase of 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy, valuing at $153,438.

During Tuesday's morning session, Enphase Energy shares up by 0.76%, currently priced at $33.09.

Get to Know Enphase Energy Better

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. It delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Enphase derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Enphase Energy's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: Enphase Energy's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.76%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company sets a benchmark with a high gross margin of 47.81% , reflecting superior cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Enphase Energy's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.51.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, Enphase Energy faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Insights into Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 22.49 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 2.99 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Enphase Energy's EV/EBITDA ratio at 12.49 suggests potential undervaluation, falling below industry averages.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

In the complex landscape of investment decisions, investors should approach insider transactions as part of a comprehensive analysis, considering various elements.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

