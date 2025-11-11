CTO & EVP Of Imax Sold $704K In Stock

On November 10, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Pablo Calamera, CTO & EVP at Imax (NYSE:IMAX) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Calamera's recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday unveiled the sale of 20,586 shares of Imax. The total transaction value is $704,566.

Monitoring the market, Imax's shares down by 1.43% at $35.15 during Tuesday's morning.

Unveiling the Story Behind Imax

Imax Corp is a technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its proprietary software, auditorium architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, IMAX offers end-to-end solution to create superior, immersive content experiences for which the IMAX brand is globally renowned. The Company has two reportable segments being Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The Company leverages its proprietary technology and engineering in all aspects of its business, which principally consists of the IMAX film remastering and the sale or lease of premium IMAX theater systems.

Breaking Down Imax's Financial Performance

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Imax's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 16.62% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 63.07% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Imax's EPS is below the industry average. The company faced challenges with a current EPS of 0.38. This suggests a potential decline in earnings.

Debt Management: Imax's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.74, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Assessing Valuation Metrics:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 50.23 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Imax's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 5.2 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Indicated by a lower-than-industry-average EV/EBITDA ratio of 15.03, the company suggests a potential undervaluation, which might be advantageous for value-focused investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Pay Attention to Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Cracking Transaction Codes

In the domain of transactions, investors frequently turn their focus to those taking place in the open market, as meticulously outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

