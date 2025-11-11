Insider Transaction: Giovanni M Dolci Sells $211K Worth Of Imax Shares

Giovanni M Dolci, Chief Commercial Officer & EVP at Imax (NYSE:IMAX), reported an insider sell on November 10, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: According to a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, Dolci sold 6,188 shares of Imax. The total transaction value is $211,909.

At Tuesday morning, Imax shares are down by 1.43%, trading at $35.15.

Get to Know Imax Better

Imax Corp is a technology platform for entertainment and events. Through its proprietary software, auditorium architecture, patented intellectual property, and specialized equipment, IMAX offers end-to-end solution to create superior, immersive content experiences for which the IMAX brand is globally renowned. The Company has two reportable segments being Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The Company leverages its proprietary technology and engineering in all aspects of its business, which principally consists of the IMAX film remastering and the sale or lease of premium IMAX theater systems.

Imax: Delving into Financials

Revenue Growth: Imax's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Evaluating Earnings Performance:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 63.07% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Imax exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.38.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 50.23 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Imax's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/S ratio of 5.2 , the stock presents an attractive valuation, potentially signaling a buying opportunity for investors interested in sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry benchmarks at 15.03, Imax presents an attractive value opportunity.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Uncovering the Importance of Insider Activity

Insider transactions should be considered alongside other factors when making investment decisions, as they can offer important insights.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Navigating the World of Insider Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

