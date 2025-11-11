Senior Vice President Of Archrock Makes $1.02M Sale

A substantial insider sell was reported on November 10, by Eric Thode, Senior Vice President at Archrock (NYSE:AROC), based on the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: Thode's recent move involves selling 40,740 shares of Archrock. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday. The total value is $1,022,533.

In the Tuesday's morning session, Archrock's shares are currently trading at $24.63, experiencing a down of 1.43%.

Discovering Archrock: A Closer Look

Archrock Inc is an energy infrastructure company with a focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping customers produce, compress, and transport natural gas. It has two business segments, Contract Operations, and Aftermarket Services. Under the umbrella of contract operations services, the company provides operations to meet customers' natural gas compression needs. Services include designing, owning, installing, operating, and maintaining equipment. Aftermarket Services business provides a full range of services to support the compression needs of customers who own compression equipment, including operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services, and sales of parts and components. It generates maximum revenue from the Contract Operations segment.

Archrock's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Archrock showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 30.9% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Exploring Profitability:

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 48.5% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Archrock's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.4.

Debt Management: Archrock's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.81. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Archrock's P/E ratio of 16.55 is below the industry average, suggesting the stock may be undervalued.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 3.03 , Archrock's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 9.08 positions the company as being more valued compared to industry benchmarks.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Delving Into the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Essential Transaction Codes Unveiled

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

