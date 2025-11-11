Insider Decision: Timothy J Jahnke Offloads $855K Worth Of Zurn Elkay Water Solns Stock

Timothy J Jahnke, Director at Zurn Elkay Water Solns (NYSE:ZWS), executed a substantial insider sell on November 10, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday outlined that Jahnke executed a sale of 18,000 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solns with a total value of $855,105.

Tracking the Tuesday's morning session, Zurn Elkay Water Solns shares are trading at $47.6, showing a down of 0.0%.

Delving into Zurn Elkay Water Solns's Background

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp designs procures, manufactures, and markets a range of clean water solutions for drinking water, hygiene, and sustainable water management. The company's product portfolio includes professional-grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, drinking water, finish plumbing, hygienic, environmental and site works products for public and private spaces.

Zurn Elkay Water Solns: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: Zurn Elkay Water Solns's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.07%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Insights into Profitability:

Gross Margin: Achieving a high gross margin of 44.07% , the company performs well in terms of cost management and profitability within its sector.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Zurn Elkay Water Solns's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.36.

Debt Management: Zurn Elkay Water Solns's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.35.

Valuation Overview:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: A higher-than-average P/E ratio of 43.67 suggests caution, as the stock may be overvalued in the eyes of investors.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a higher-than-average P/S ratio of 4.93 , Zurn Elkay Water Solns's stock is perceived as being overvalued in the market, particularly in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): A high EV/EBITDA ratio of 22.68 reflects market recognition of Zurn Elkay Water Solns's value, positioning it as more highly valued compared to industry peers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Activity Matters in Finance

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

In the context of legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as outlined by Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are obligated to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Despite insider sells not always signaling a bearish sentiment, they can be driven by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

For investors, a primary focus lies on transactions occurring in the open market, as indicated in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Zurn Elkay Water Solns's Insider Trades.

