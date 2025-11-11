105K Reasons To Be Bullish On Lifevantage Stock

Darwin Lewis, Director at Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN), reported an insider buy on November 11, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a recent Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Lewis increased their investment in Lifevantage by purchasing 13,531 shares through open-market transactions, signaling confidence in the company's potential. The total transaction value is $105,000.

As of Tuesday morning, Lifevantage shares are down by 0.0%, currently priced at $7.26.

Get to Know Lifevantage Better

Lifevantage Corp is engaged in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skincare products. It offers products such as Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skincare product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system and other product Geographically, its products are sold in the regions of the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Philippines, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

Lifevantage's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Revenue Growth: Lifevantage's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.73%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Key Insights into Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 79.51% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): With an EPS below industry norms, Lifevantage exhibits below-average bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.17.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

Market Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 9.31 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.41 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Lifevantage's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): At 6.08, Lifevantage's EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a below-par valuation compared to industry averages signalling undervaluation

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

When discussing legal matters, the term "insider" refers to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, as stipulated in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. Such insiders are required to report their transactions through a Form 4 filing, which must be completed within two business days of the transaction.

A new purchase by a company insider is a indication that they anticipate the stock will rise.

On the other hand, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Lifevantage's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.