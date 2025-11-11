Director Of Lifevantage Makes $249K Sale

It was reported on November 11, that Michael Beindorff, Director at Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) executed a significant insider sell, according to an SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday outlined that Beindorff executed a sale of 36,000 shares of Lifevantage with a total value of $249,582.

At Tuesday morning, Lifevantage shares are down by 2.41%, trading at $7.08.

About Lifevantage

Lifevantage Corp is engaged in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skincare products. It offers products such as Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skincare product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system and other product Geographically, its products are sold in the regions of the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Philippines, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

Financial Milestones: Lifevantage's Journey

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Lifevantage showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 0.73% as of 30 September, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Profitability Metrics: Unlocking Value

Gross Margin: The company maintains a high gross margin of 79.51% , indicating strong cost management and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Lifevantage's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.17.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The P/E ratio of 9.31 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Lifevantage's stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.41 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): Lifevantage's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 6.08, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

