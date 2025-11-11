Lifevantage Board Member Trades $105K In Company Stock

On November 11, a substantial insider purchase was made by Raymond B Greer, Board Member at Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN), as per the latest SEC filing.

What Happened: Greer made a significant move by purchasing 13,531 shares of Lifevantage as reported in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The transaction's total worth stands at $105,000.

Monitoring the market, Lifevantage's shares down by 2.41% at $7.08 during Tuesday's morning.

Unveiling the Story Behind Lifevantage

Lifevantage Corp is engaged in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skincare products. It offers products such as Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skincare product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system and other product Geographically, its products are sold in the regions of the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Philippines, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

Lifevantage: A Financial Overview

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lifevantage's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.73% as of 30 September, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Navigating Financial Profits:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 79.51% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Lifevantage's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.17.

Debt Management: Lifevantage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

In-Depth Valuation Examination:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 9.31 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.41 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio lower than industry averages at 6.08, Lifevantage could be considered undervalued.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Illuminating the Importance of Insider Transactions

It's important to note that insider transactions alone should not dictate investment decisions, but they can provide valuable insights.

Within the legal framework, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as per Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

The initiation of a new purchase by a company insider serves as a strong indication that they expect the stock to rise.

However, insider sells may not always signal a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

The Insider's Guide to Important Transaction Codes

Navigating through the landscape of transactions, investors often prioritize those unfolding in the open market, precisely detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Lifevantage's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.