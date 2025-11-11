Major Purchase Alert: Cynthia Latham Invests $105K In Lifevantage Stock

A significant insider buy by Cynthia Latham, Director at Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN), was executed on November 11, and reported in the recent SEC filing.

What Happened: A Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday unveiled that Latham made a notable purchase of 13,531 shares of Lifevantage, valuing at $105,000.

Lifevantage's shares are actively trading at $7.08, experiencing a down of 2.41% during Tuesday's morning session.

About Lifevantage

Lifevantage Corp is engaged in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skincare products. It offers products such as Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skincare product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system and other product Geographically, its products are sold in the regions of the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Philippines, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

Financial Insights: Lifevantage

Revenue Growth: Lifevantage displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company excels with a remarkable gross margin of 79.51% , indicating superior cost efficiency and profitability compared to its industry peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Lifevantage's EPS lags behind the industry average, indicating concerns and potential challenges with a current EPS of 0.17.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current P/E ratio of 9.31 is below industry norms, indicating potential undervaluation and presenting an investment opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.41 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Lifevantage's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio of 6.08 trails industry averages, indicating a potential disparity in market valuation that could be advantageous for investors.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Understanding the Significance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however an insider transaction can be an important factor in the investing decision.

Considering the legal perspective, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities, according to Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Pointing towards optimism, a company insider's new purchase signals their positive anticipation for the stock to rise.

Nevertheless, insider sells may not necessarily indicate a bearish view and can be influenced by various factors.

Transaction Codes To Focus On

When analyzing transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase,while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Lifevantage's Insider Trades.

