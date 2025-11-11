Lifevantage Director Trades $105K In Company Stock

Rajendran Anbalagan, Director at Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN), disclosed an insider purchase on November 11, based on a new SEC filing.

What Happened: In a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, it was disclosed that Anbalagan bought 13,531 shares of Lifevantage, amounting to a total of $105,000.

Monitoring the market, Lifevantage's shares down by 0.0% at $7.26 during Tuesday's morning.

Discovering Lifevantage: A Closer Look

Lifevantage Corp is engaged in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skincare products. It offers products such as Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skincare product; Axio energy drink mixes; and PhysIQ, a weight management system and other product Geographically, its products are sold in the regions of the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, Philippines, Mexico, Thailand, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

Key Indicators: Lifevantage's Financial Health

Revenue Growth: Lifevantage displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.73%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Holistic Profitability Examination:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 79.51% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Lifevantage's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.17.

Debt Management: Lifevantage's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.34, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The Price to Earnings ratio of 9.31 is lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation for the stock.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: The P/S ratio of 0.41 is lower than the industry average, implying a discounted valuation for Lifevantage's stock in relation to sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): The company's EV/EBITDA ratio 6.08 is below the industry average, indicating that it may be relatively undervalued compared to peers.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Unmasking the Significance of Insider Transactions

Investors should view insider transactions as part of a multifaceted analysis and not rely solely on them for decision-making.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Exploring Key Transaction Codes

Digging into the details of stock transactions, investors frequently turn their attention to those taking place in the open market, as outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Lifevantage's Insider Trades.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.