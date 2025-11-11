Maxim Shishin Exhibits Confidence With An Acquisition Of CorVel Stock Options Worth $1K

Maxim Shishin, Chief Information Officer at CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL), reported acquisition of company stock options on November 10, according to a new SEC filing.

What Happened: Uncovered in a Form 4 filing on Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Shishin, Chief Information Officer at CorVel, executed an insider options move. This move consisted of acquiring stock options for 4,000 shares of CRVL, granting Shishin the right to purchase the company's stock at an exercise price of $75.36 per share.

During Tuesday's morning session, CorVel shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $75.62. Considering the current price, Shishin's 4,000 shares have a total value of $1,040.

Unveiling the Story Behind CorVel

CorVel Corp applies technology including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. It partners with employers, third-party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies in managing worker's compensation and health, auto, and liability services. The company's solutions combine integrated technologies with a human touch providing services that include claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, utilization management, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and medicare services.

CorVel: A Financial Overview

Revenue Growth: CorVel displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.8%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 24.28% , suggesting potential challenges in cost control and profitability compared to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): CorVel's EPS reflects a decline, falling below the industry average with a current EPS of 0.54.

Debt Management: CorVel's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.07.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: With a lower-than-average P/E ratio of 37.51 , the stock indicates an attractive valuation, potentially presenting a buying opportunity.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 4.21 as compared to the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): CorVel's EV/EBITDA ratio, lower than industry averages at 22.32, indicates attractively priced shares.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important

Insider transactions are not the sole determinant of investment choices, but they are a factor worth considering.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

A Deep Dive into Insider Transaction Codes

Delving into transactions, investors typically prioritize those unfolding in the open market, as precisely outlined in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

